We can't remember the last time we saw Jose Mourinho this happy

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has seemed unhappy at times during his first season at Old Trafford, despite successes such as an EFL Cup win and a 25-game unbeaten run in the league.

But even the Portuguese manager couldn’t stop the emotion pouring out when United beat Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final.

Delight for the Mourinho family as Jose embraces his son at full time. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WuVzqrA7Mw — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2017

Jose Mourinho is the 5th manager to win 4 or more major European trophies (2 CL, 2 UEFA Cup/EL). Only Giovanni Trapattoni has won more (5) pic.twitter.com/TlpHY9xERH — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 24, 2017

The victory confirms United’s place in the Champions League next season, where they could be joined by as many as four other English clubs: Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool (should the Anfield club progress through the qualifying round).

The Old Trafford side finished sixth in the Premier League, but have won the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League in Mourinho’s first season in charge.

..and here he is with defender Chris Smalling, who looks like he might be about to break the fourth wall.

Here’s the United manager with his latest mantelpiece ornament. It’d make a lovely vase, Jose.

Football fans might remember Mourinho’s rather tame reaction to United winning the EFL Cup back in February.

But his celebrations at the end of a 63-game season for United demonstrated just how much the Europa League victory meant to him.

Real release of emotion from Mourinho, say what you want about him but he knows how to win trophies. — Lynsey Hipgrave (@lynseyhipgrave1) May 24, 2017

Incredible scenes of celebration from Jose Mourinho. That meant a lot. He's wrestled to the ground by someone. Possibly his son. Big hugs. — Mike Hall (@mikehallitv) May 24, 2017

The Manchester United manager has a fantastic record in major club finals.

Jose Mourinho's record in 14 major club finals:



WWLWWWWWWWLWWW



Trophies: 12 🏆

Goals: 26 ⚽

Clean sheets: 8 👊



85.7% win record. pic.twitter.com/LsV28AbikU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 24, 2017

