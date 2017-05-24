We can't remember the last time we saw Jose Mourinho this happy

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has seemed unhappy at times during his first season at Old Trafford, despite successes such as an EFL Cup win and a 25-game unbeaten run in the league.

But even the Portuguese manager couldn’t stop the emotion pouring out when United beat Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final.

The victory confirms United’s place in the Champions League next season, where they could be joined by as many as four other English clubs: Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool (should the Anfield club progress through the qualifying round).

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
(Martin Meissner/AP)

The Old Trafford side finished sixth in the Premier League, but have won the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League in Mourinho’s first season in charge.

Here’s Jose celebrating with his son after the game…

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and his son
(Nick Potts/PA)

..and here he is with defender Chris Smalling, who looks like he might be about to break the fourth wall.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Chris Smalling
(Nick Potts/PA)

Here’s the United manager with his latest mantelpiece ornament. It’d make a lovely vase, Jose.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and the Europa League trophy
(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Football fans might remember Mourinho’s rather tame reaction to United winning the EFL Cup back in February.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho lifts the EFL Cup
(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

But his celebrations at the end of a 63-game season for United demonstrated just how much the Europa League victory meant to him.

The Manchester United manager has a fantastic record in major club finals.

Will he be celebrating Premier League or Champions League silverware next year?
