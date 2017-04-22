We are all Kurt Zouma reacting to Nemanja Matic's Wembley wonder goal

Chelsea v Tottenham was, simply put, a world class FA Cup semi-final, and so it was appropriate that the game was sealed with a strike as magnificent as Nemanja Matic’s.

The Blues midfielder picked the ball up 25 yards out with his team 3-2 up, and emphatically doubled their lead.

Pick. That. One. Out.

A quite sensational goal that put Chelsea through to the FA Cup final and took almost everybody by surprise – none more so than Chelsea substitute Kurt Zouma.

In the immortal words of sports commentator Barry Davies: “Just look at his face!”

His reactions did not go unnoticed.

Zouma must be great fun to give Christmas presents to.
