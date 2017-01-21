Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's record goalscorer, but who makes up the top 10?

It’s a historic day for Wayne Rooney and Manchester United, with the 31-year-old England captain overtaking Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club’s record goalscorer.

Rooney’s 250 goals put him at the top of an illustrious list, filled with more than a few names you’ll recognise.

Quite a few midfielders in there, did you notice?

The strike that sent Rooney top of the pile came late on in an away draw against Stoke City to rescue a point for Jose Mourinho’s team, so it was important for more than one reason.

And it wasn’t just one record that was broken by his stunning free-kick.

Here’s something to help you reminisce.

Can Rooney’s legacy ever seriously be doubted?

His manager certainly didn’t think so, labelling the Liverpool-born player a “legend” following the match – where another man on the United top 10 goalscorers list had been in the opposite dugout, Mark Hughes.

Former and current players are getting their praise in.

Including one you might not expect.

Even Rooney’s city of birth can’t take the gloss off of it, he’s a certified United legend.
