Wayne Rooney: 'I am staying at Manchester United'

The rumours can stop - Wayne Rooney is staying at Man United.

Rooney made annouced his intention to stay via a statement to Press Association Sport.

The forward said that he wanted to remain a part of the club as it was an exciting time at Man United.

Read Rooney's full statement below:

"Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United.

"I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts.

"It's an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it."