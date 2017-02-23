Wayne Rooney: 'I am staying at Manchester United'
The rumours can stop - Wayne Rooney is staying at Man United.
Rooney made annouced his intention to stay via a statement to Press Association Sport.
The forward said that he wanted to remain a part of the club as it was an exciting time at Man United.
Read Rooney's full statement below:
"Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United.
"I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts.
"It's an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it."
