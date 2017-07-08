Wayne Rooney arrives at Everton as United agree fee for Romelu Lukaku

Wayne Rooney appears close to finalising his return to boyhood club Everton after being pictured arriving at the Toffees' training ground on Saturday.

Sky Sports News HQ showed footage of the 31-year-old driving into the Merseyside club's Finch Farm base in the afternoon as he nears a switch from Manchester United.

Rooney, who is both United and England's all-time record scorer, originally left Everton for Old Trafford in 2004 and talks about him rejoining the Toffees have gathered pace in recent days.

Former Everton midfielder Peter Reid, who won two league titles with the club in the 1980s, wrote on Twitter: "@WayneRooney welcome home lad ð@Everton"

Earlier on on Saturday it was confirmed United had agreed a fee with Everton for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku which is understood to be worth an initial £75m, and that deal will be sealed once the striker passes a medical and agrees personal terms.

Wayne Rooney arriving at Finch Farm for his Everton medical https://t.co/Dw8WUkvZZy pic.twitter.com/s7AI0OGIJh — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 8, 2017

Although it was initially believed Rooney's departure would not be linked to the Lukaku deal, reports have suggested United could now use a man who has scored 253 goals for them as part of the package.

The 24-year-old scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season for the Toffees but appears set to move to Old Trafford, subject to passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

A statement on United's website read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku.

"A further announcement will be made in due course."

Lukaku has also been the subject of interest from former club Chelsea but United have made their move in a bid to reunite him with manager Jose Mourinho.

United are due to fly to California on Sunday to start their pre-season tour against the Los Angeles Galaxy the following weekend and Lukaku, who has been on holiday on the west coast of America, is staying in the United States for the time being.

Lukaku has been holidaying with close friend and United midfielder Paul Pogba and early on Friday morning the Red Devils' £89million world-record signing posted an Instagram story of the pair training together in Los Angeles.

Pogba posted a comment on his official Instagram page, saying: "See you tomorrow in training @rlukaku9 #bienvenue #AgentP".