Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic battle with block of cheese

Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic took time off from cutting through defences to open up a giant block of cheese as Manchester United’s latest partner event took a surreal turn.

Fans joined some of the club’s biggest names at Old Trafford on Thursday as the club’s official timekeeper, TAG Heuer, launched special-edition United watches.

Jose Mourinho, Rooney, Ibrahimovic, David de Gea and Ander Herrera were among those at the launch, which started in the megastore before moving to the dugouts where the players and competition winners took part in an accuracy game.

Eccentric TAG Heuer chief executive Jean-Claude Biver joined in, before ending the event by presenting United with a 50kg block of gruyere made on his farm in Switzerland.