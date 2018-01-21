Watford cite 'unwarranted approach' as they 'part company' with manager Marco Silva

Watford have 'parted company' with their manager Marco Silva.

Silva's departure comes with the club sitting 10th in the Premier League.

In their statement the club said: "Watford Football Club has parted company with Marco Silva.

"This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The Club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership.

"The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the Board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised.

"For the security and success of the football club, the Board believes it has to make a change.

"The Club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made."

More as we get it ...

- Digital Desk