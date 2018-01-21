Watford announce replacement on the same day as ’parting company’ with Marco Silva

Javi Gracia has been named head coach of Watford, the club has announced.

The 47-year-old Spaniard has signed an 18-month deal with the Premier League team.

Watford sacked Marco Silva earlier today, claiming the "unwarranted approach" from Everton was "the catalyst" for the decision.

In their statement earlier today, the club said: "The Club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made."

Full report to follow.

