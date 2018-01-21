Watford announce replacement on the same day as ’parting company’ with Marco Silva
Javi Gracia has been named head coach of Watford, the club has announced.
The 47-year-old Spaniard has signed an 18-month deal with the Premier League team.
✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to announce the appointment of Javi Gracia as the club’s new Head Coach on an 18-month contract.— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 21, 2018
Watford sacked Marco Silva earlier today, claiming the "unwarranted approach" from Everton was "the catalyst" for the decision.
In their statement earlier today, the club said: "The Club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made."
