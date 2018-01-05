Waterlogged Wetherby abandons Friday card

This afternoon's jumps meeting at Wetherby has been abandoned due to "waterlogged areas and false ground".

Clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson was forced to accept the inevitable after he inspected the Yorkshire circuit before daybreak.

Five millimetres of rainfall on Thursday left parts of an already saturated track unraceable, while the situation was compounded by further overnight showers.

