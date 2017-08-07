Waterford's De Búrca set for last chance appeal on Thursday

Tadhg de Búrca’s DRA appeal hearing will take place on Thursday, confirmed Irish Examiner GAA correspondent John Fogarty on today’s PaperTalk podcast.

The Waterford player’s last chance of appearing in next Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Cork is in the hands of a three-man DRA panel, who must determine by majority verdict whether he deliberately interfered with the helmet of Wexford player Harry Kehoe in the quarter-final win.

De Búrca was sent off for the incident and his one-match suspension has been applied by the CHC and upheld on appeal to the CAC.

Waterford must submit their matchday panel to the GAA by Wednesday for printing in the semi-final programme, but should De Búrca be cleared on Thursday evening, he can be added to the line-up.

John Fogarty says Waterford appear to be “quietly confident” that De Búrca’s suspension will be overturned, though Darragh Fives is likely to fill in as sweeper if the ban is upheld.

There was further helmet-related controversy in yesterday’s first All-Ireland semi-final, with last night’s Sunday Game highlighting an apparent tug on Patrick Maher’s helmet by Galway’s Adrian Tuohy.

Tuohy now faces an anxious wait to see if his offence will be reviewed, with some Galway supporters expressing dismay his action was highlighted

“Tuohy would be very unfortunate to miss an All-Ireland final, but the Sunday Game were absolutely right to highlight the matter,” John Fogarty says on today’s PaperTalk.

“It should be looked at, investigated and it’s up the CCCC to see if it’s deliberate or not.”