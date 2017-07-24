Waterford will not rush into Tadhg de Burca appeal: McGrath

Waterford manager Derek McGrath says they’ll review the footage before deciding whether to appeal against the red card shown to Tadhg de Burca.

The influential sweeper was shown a straight red card for an alleged face-gaurd grab late in yesterday’s All-Ireland quarter-final win over Wexford and as things stand he’ll miss the Deise’s semi-final against Cork on August 13th.

McGrath has said Waterford won’t rush into any appeal.

"Tadhg has been a purist in terms of his hurling in the last number of years so he deserves that at least."

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has also said he hopes De Burca is cleared.