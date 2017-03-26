Waterford overcome four-point deficit to take victory against Clare

Clare 1-22 Waterford 2-21



Waterford produced a battling fourth quarter in Ennis to see off Clare and avoid a relegation play-off, writes John Fogarty.

The Banner will face Dublin in next weekend’s play-off as the Déise reeled in Clare having been four points down in the 57th minute to earn a quarter-final against Galway.

Substitute Tom Devine’s goal in the 64th minute, after Andrew Fahy had initially saved from him, put Waterford in front and they never lost that advantage.

Brothers Stephen and Shane Bennett was excellent in the fightback after Austin Gleeson had made way in another tactical replacement in the 58th minute.

Stephen Bennett put two between the teams in additional time and replacement Tommy Ryan added an insurance score. Clare will need to reflect on their inaccuracy in the second half after they hit eight wide.

Waterford, playing with the breeze, were out of the stalls quicker and were 1-3 to no score ahead after six minutes.

Their goal came courtesy of a long ball but it was some clever movement from Stephen Bennett across two Clare backs that paved the way for his brother to find the net.

Austin Gleeson’s sixth-minute point was Waterford’s last for 13 minutes and by that stage Clare had fire over 1-6.

Podge Collins popped over two in a row, he then won a free converted by Tony Kelly before scoring a peach of a goal in the 15th minute after some good work by Aaron Shanagher and Cathal McInerney.

Waterford recovered with points from Stephen Bennett and Austin Gleeson but then Clare enjoyed a second purple patch with four unanswered points as they dominated the puck-outs and continued to profit from funnelling balls into the corners.

Again, Waterford fired back with a brace prior to a beautifully-worked Clare score but a glut of Mahony frees cut the gap to two at the break, 1-13 to 1-11.

Scorers for Clare: T. Kelly (0-7, 5 frees); P. Collins (1-3); I. Galvin, J. Conlon, C. McInerney (0-2 each); D. McInerney, A. Shanagher, J. McCarthy, J. Shanahan, D. Fitzgerald, B. Duggan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: P. Mahony (0-10, 8 frees); Shane Bennett, T. Devine (1-1 each); Stephen Bennett (0-3); B. O’Halloran, A. Gleeson (0-2 each); P. Curran, T. Ryan (0-1 each).

CLARE: A. Fahy; S. Morey, C. Dillon, D. McInerney; J. McCarthy, C. Cleary, D. Fitzgerald, T. Kelly (c); C. Malone, P. Collins, J. Conlon; A. Shanagher, C. McInerney, I. Galvin.

Subs for Clare: A. Cunningham for I. Galvin (58); P. Donnellan for J. McCarthy, C. Galvin for C. Malone (both 66); B. Duggan for C. McInerney (69); P. Flanagan for D. McInerney (70+6).

WATERFORD: S. O’Keeffe; S. McNulty, B. Coughlan, S. Fives; S. Daniels, T. de Burca, C. Gleeson; A. Gleeson, K. Moran (c); Stephen Bennett, M. Walsh, P. Mahony; B. O’Halloran, Shane Bennett, P. Curran.

Subs for Waterford: T. Devine for P. Curran (42); M. Kearney for A. Gleeson, T. Ryan for B. O’Halloran (both 58); C. Dunford for Shane Bennett (69); S. Roche for

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).