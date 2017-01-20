Waterford FC’s new crest has received a very mixed reaction online

It’s the week of controversial club rebranding launches, writes Stephen Barry.

First there was Juventus, with their minimalist Js replacing the traditional oval shield for the 2017/18 season.

Now, Waterford FC (formerly Waterford United) have revealed their own crest-rebrand.

They go from the long-standing boats-in-a-circle look…

To a shield featuring the fleet of boats, plus three lions…

The club explains: “Our new crest is a modernisation on a previously used Waterford FC crest and strongly ties in with the original Waterford City Coat of Arms that was carried as the club’s identity upon formation in 1930.

“Whilst the club’s crest as well as the Waterford City Coat of Arms has undergone changes since then, tying in with the club’s founding roots is an important part of Chairman Lee Power’s vision for Waterford Football Club.”

Some of the Twitter community, however, think it reminds them of something else…

New chairman and owner Lee Power said: “When I assumed control of the club in November, I wanted to look at the option of re-branding the club and returning to our original identity.

“I am delighted that we are returning to the Waterford FC name along with a modern crest that is inspired by the club’s historic past.”

Other commenters online, like Power, were happy to see the club increase links to its foundation.

What do you think of the change?
By Stephen Barry

