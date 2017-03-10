'Water boy' gets awkwardly snubbed by referee during Wales v Ireland

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you are desperately trying to impress someone and all your efforts are completely ignored?

Then you’ll totally relate to this boy holding a bottle of water for referee Wayne Barnes – only for Barnes to ignore his helpful gesture…

Please take the water

Please take the water

Please take the water

Please take the water #WALvIRE #SixNationsRugby pic.twitter.com/8QoNnuGzbZ — Claire Scott (@TheClaireScott) March 10, 2017

#WALvIRE all he wanted to do was give the ref some water — Thomas Norton (@Heyyou365) March 10, 2017

Come on ref, just take the water bottle! 😂 #SixNationsRugby #WALvIRE — Aiden Horrocks (@AidenHorrocks) March 10, 2017

Please tell me someone saw the guy trying to give the water to the refs and getting pied hard there 😂 #WALvIRE — Scott Barron (@ScottayB89) March 10, 2017

The whole thing was awkward AF:

The only person in this world more awkward than me is the dude that just tried to give the ref water for a good minute and a half. #WALvIRE — Kit McGowan (@KitBop) March 10, 2017

Could the refs water boy have been anymore awkward? #WALvIRE — Faye (@richardson_faye) March 10, 2017

Forget George North’s spectacular try, all we wanted to do was let our hearts bleed for the poor boy:

Forget about the try, focus on the lad desperately trying to give the ref a bottle of water #WALvIRE — It is me, Rory (@RorySebastian) March 10, 2017

The internet felt a deep connection:

why do I relate to that awkward water boy so much? #sixnations #WALvIRE — Kim Pelling (@kimmspimms) March 10, 2017

That water boy is me trying to be successful at anything #WALvIRE — rick and morto (@DylanTeeBH) March 10, 2017

Yes, water boy. We feel your pain.