'Water boy' gets awkwardly snubbed by referee during Wales v Ireland
Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you are desperately trying to impress someone and all your efforts are completely ignored?
Then you’ll totally relate to this boy holding a bottle of water for referee Wayne Barnes – only for Barnes to ignore his helpful gesture…
Please take the water— Claire Scott (@TheClaireScott) March 10, 2017
Please take the water
Please take the water
Please take the water #WALvIRE #SixNationsRugby pic.twitter.com/8QoNnuGzbZ
#WALvIRE all he wanted to do was give the ref some water— Thomas Norton (@Heyyou365) March 10, 2017
Come on ref, just take the water bottle! 😂 #SixNationsRugby #WALvIRE— Aiden Horrocks (@AidenHorrocks) March 10, 2017
Please tell me someone saw the guy trying to give the water to the refs and getting pied hard there 😂 #WALvIRE— Scott Barron (@ScottayB89) March 10, 2017
The whole thing was awkward AF:
The only person in this world more awkward than me is the dude that just tried to give the ref water for a good minute and a half. #WALvIRE— Kit McGowan (@KitBop) March 10, 2017
Could the refs water boy have been anymore awkward? #WALvIRE— Faye (@richardson_faye) March 10, 2017
Forget George North’s spectacular try, all we wanted to do was let our hearts bleed for the poor boy:
Forget about the try, focus on the lad desperately trying to give the ref a bottle of water #WALvIRE— It is me, Rory (@RorySebastian) March 10, 2017
The internet felt a deep connection:
why do I relate to that awkward water boy so much? #sixnations #WALvIRE— Kim Pelling (@kimmspimms) March 10, 2017
That water boy is me trying to be successful at anything #WALvIRE— rick and morto (@DylanTeeBH) March 10, 2017
Yes, water boy. We feel your pain.
