'Water boy' gets awkwardly snubbed by referee during Wales v Ireland

Back to Sport Home

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you are desperately trying to impress someone and all your efforts are completely ignored?

Then you’ll totally relate to this boy holding a bottle of water for referee Wayne Barnes – only for Barnes to ignore his helpful gesture…

The whole thing was awkward AF:

Forget George North’s spectacular try, all we wanted to do was let our hearts bleed for the poor boy:

The internet felt a deep connection:

Yes, water boy. We feel your pain.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Rugby, Water boy

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport