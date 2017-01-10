Watch what must be the outrageous trick shot ever attempted

By Steve Neville

We've seen a lot of impressive trick shots on a pool table, but this tops all of them.

Allstars Sports Bar Bristol celebrated the New Year with the incredible shot that you can't help but applaud.

The shot starts by putting the cue ball down a stairs, setting off a chain of events that runs through the entire bar - and it isn't a small establishment.

We reckon they've already won 2017.

H/T: Paddy Power