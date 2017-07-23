Watch: Wexford and Waterford fans react to new and improved Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A total of 31, 753 GAA fans flocked to Páirc Uí Chaoimh today for this weekend's second All-Ireland SHC quarter-final clash between Waterford and Wexford.

Waterford secured their place in the semi-final with a four point win over the yellow bellies and will know their faith as to who they meet after the draw takes place tomorrow morning.

Wexford and Waterford fans who attended the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh gave their views on the stadium which seats 45,000.

Our videographer, David Keane, spoke to some fans about the new venue.