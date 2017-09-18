WATCH: 'Wayne Rooney lives in a bubble' Chris Kamara tells RTE 2FM

Chris 'Kammy' Kamara today spoke about Wayne Rooney's court date this morning which saw him banned from driving after pleading guilty to drink driving, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

The Sky Sports pundit was joined by fellow commentater Jeff Stelling on the Eoghan McDermott Show, presented by Chris Greene, on RTÉ 2fm this evening.

The pair were in Dublin after attending yesterday's All-Ireland football final.

Kammy told Chris how he thinks Rooney was feeling this morning.

"I'm not condemning Wayne Rooney because Wayne Rooney lives in a bubble, and he's had to since he was 16-years-old. He hasn't been able to live a normal life," he said.

"I'm not excusing him, don't get me wrong, but he's tried to live a normal life, do things that he wants to do.

"There are certain things that are not excusable but you can see why he's got up to those things.

"Going to court today would have been horrendous for him."

Watch in full here: