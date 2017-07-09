WATCH: Waterford's historic victory over Kilkenny 'incredible'

By Ger McCarthy

The RTE Sunday Game studio panel reviewed an historic All-Ireland qualifier victory for Waterford over Kilkenny and also discussed a sideline altercation between Brian Cody and a fourth official.

“It mightn’t have been the most beautiful game for the purist but Waterford thought they had it won and people had already left,” stated Clare All-Ireland winner Anthony Daly.

“They (Kilkenny) wouldn’t give in though. There was a Waterford fella beside me and I thought he died and came back to life before t’was over. I’m delighted for Derek (McGrath) as it would have been a tough enough loss to Cork for him to take. It looked like all the momentum had gone towards Kilkenny so for Waterford to come out and win it, the first time since 1959, is incredible.”

Post-match reaction from Waterford-Kilkenny, match stats and a good yarn from the one and only Anthony Daly on @TheSundayGame #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/7M1CA1X51C — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 9, 2017

“I think the leaders Waterford had all over the field like Tadgh DeBurca, Austin Gleeson, Jamie Barron, Kevin Moran and Brick Walsh were fantastic when Waterford needed them,” commented Glaway All Star Ann Marie Hayes.

“Constantly throwing themselves into tackles, they ran themselves in to the ground and showed a small bit more composure than last year. In extra-time, they really got it together and the leaders for Waterford were absolutely immense.”

“Austin Gleeson was taken off against Cork and I thought that was a mistake,” said former Offaly All-Ireland winner Michael Duignan.

“Maybe that was Derek (McGrath) trying to send out a message that everybody has to be treated equally but some of the scores he got, there aren’t many others in the game could have got. I know some days, they don’t go over for him but the thing is himself Tadgh DeBurca and Jamie Barron had 72 possessions between them including a nutmeg you wouldn’t see Roy of the Rovers!

“Those three lads were so influential on the game, it’s what they did with the ball when they got it. Gleeson five points from play, one better than the other and that drives on the team and drives on the crowd.”

“Eight points down with ten to go, my God did they (Kilkenny) come back,” said All Ireland winners Anthony Daly.

“I thought that Brian (Cody) didn’t show up, tactically, as they needed to. The eventually showed up and needed to have a go. The support play was starting to come (late on) and Waterford were beginning to panic.”

“Just that warrior spirit of Kilkenny that they are never beaten; that was immense” mused Michael Duignan.

“They never thought they were beaten and while watching it I said that they are going to get a goal.”

Is Brian Cody in trouble for putting his hands on the fourth official last night? The @TheSundayGame pundits have their say. #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/j0hDS15fer — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 9, 2017

The Sunday Game panel concluded their analysis of the Waterford v Kilkenny qualifier by referencing an incident between Brian Cody and the game’s fourth official.

“You see this in every game a bit of aggro on every sideline,” Michael Duignan began.

“The fourth official steps in (between Brian Cody and Derek McGrath) there is what I would call very, very minor interference. The rule is that minimum interference with an official is a twelve week suspension. To me, it is political correctness gone mad yet it is all over social media.

“There is a slight touch there but to me, this is a man who has the most respect of any manager for officials out there. Over Kilkenny and involved in sixteen All-Ireland and replays.”

“It’s a world gone mad isn’t it in a sport we know and grew up with,” concurred Anthony Daly.”

“We saw the episode with Diarmuid Connolly there a few weeks ago when he put his hands on the fourth official, Justin Heffernan. The fourth officials are becoming way more prominent now and he came between the two managers. Who’ll decide on punishment (if any) I don’t know.”