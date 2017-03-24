WATCH: Wales captain presents President Higgins with No 5 jersey in memory of Ryan McBride

Ahead of tonight's world cup qualifier, Welsh captain Ashley Williams presented President Michael D Higgins with a number five jersey in memory of Derry City's Ryan McBride.

The 27-year-old died suddenly on Sunday evening.

Ashley Williams presents President Michael D Higgins with a Wales No 5 shirt in memory of Ryan McBride https://t.co/oPzOLarveT #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/PomEkXKa02 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 24, 2017

For tonight's game, the Irish number five jersey will be worn by James McClean, in a fitting tribute to the late Derry City captain.