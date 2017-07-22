Watch Usain Bolt dip under the 10-second mark in Monaco 100m win

Usain Bolt ducked under 10 seconds for the first time this year to win his last ever race outside of a major championships.

The Jamaican world and Olympic 100 metres and 200m champion recovered from a slow start to roar clear of the 100m field at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

He clocked 9.95 seconds to beat Isiah Young of America by three hundredths of a second, with South African Akani Simbine third and Great Britain's Chijindu Ujah fourth in 10.02.

Bolt, who this week revealed he has been having treatment for a back problem, defends a global sprint title for the last time at the World Championships in London next month.

"It was good, I'm going into right direction, but there's still lot of work to do," the 30-year-old Bolt said afterwards, according to the meeting's website.

"Sub 10 seconds is always good. It was an exciting race, with a lot of energy.

"I'm always here for the fans, and of course I will miss the vibe around the track. I have mixed emotions, I'm happy for my career and sad that it is ending.

"I'm planning to chill after London with my family, but I'm not sure what my next plan will be after this season."