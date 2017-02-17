Watch UCC score two goals in 10 seconds but still lose Sigerson semi-final

St Mary’s 2-7 UCC 2-6

St Mary’s are through to their first Sigerson Cup final since 1993 after overcoming UCC in the opening of this afternoon’s semi-finals, writes Eoghan Cormican.

The Belfast University withstood a barrage of UCC attacks during the six and a half minutes of second-half stoppages played by referee James Molloy.

St. Mary's Kevin McKernan and Adrian Spillane of UCC at the final whistle. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

The Galway official showed two red cards to UCC in the second-half. Adrian Spillane was first to depart. He was yellow-carded in the first-half and then saw black seven minutes from the end. Matters went from bad to worse for the Cork University as Alan O’Donovan received a straight red card for a challenge on Ciaran Corrigan in the ensuing play.

It was Corrigan’s goal that was the decisive score. He landed their first score of the second-half when gaoling on 50 minutes. Their second green flag moved them 2-6 to 2-5 in front. Corey Quinn nudged them two clear thereafter.

A Brian O’Driscoll free reduced the gap to the minimum in second-half stoppages, but he was unable to steer over a subsequent free that would have forced extra-time.

St Mary’s had the wind in the first-half and led 1-6 to 2-2 at the break. Both UCC goals arrived in the fifth minute. Ian Maguire scored the first. The subsequent kick-out went wrong and Cathal Bambury added their second.

Scorers for St Mary’s: M Fitzpatrick (1-1); C Corrigan (1-0); O O’Neill (0-3, 0-2 frees); K McGreary (0-2 frees); C Quinn (0-1).

Scorers for UCC: C Bambury (1-1); I Maguire (1-0); B O’Driscoll (0-3, 0-1 free); K Spillane (0-2 frees).

UCC: M Martin (Cork); C Begley (Kerry), F Clifford (Kerry), J Foley (Kerry); K Crowley (Cork), S Cronin (Cork), T O’Sullivan (Kerry); R O’Toole (Cork), I Maguire (Cork); B O’Driscoll (Cork), A Spillane (Kerry), J Kennedy (Tipperary); R Buckley (Kerry), K Spillane (Kerry), C Bambury (Dingle).

St Mary’s: M Reid (Down); R Mooney (Derry), A McKay (Armagh), K Mallon (Armagh); C Byrne (Tyrone), K McGeary (Tyrone), A Nugent (Armagh); D McConville (Armagh), O O’Neill (Armagh); K McKernan (Down), B Óg McGilligan (Derry), S McConville (Down); C McCann (Tyrone), M Fitzpatrick (Down), C McShane (Tyrone).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).