Watch: Two-year-old golfing prodigy Sam Blewett sinks trick shots for fun

At two years old, many of us are still struggling with speech, mastering basic motor skills and using the potty - Sam Blewett is perfecting his golf swing.

The son of retired Australian Test cricketer Greg Blewett, the toddler from Adelaide is becoming a bit of an internet sensation with his inventive trick shots posted online by his parents – here’s a taste of what he does.

Talk about a prodigy. The little tot has over 35,000 likes on his Facebook page – and it’s easy to see why.

Curated by his parents, the page posts videos not only of trick shots but also of the sporting wonder knocking the ball far further than is reasonable for a child his age. Take a look at this.

There’s a clear reason he’s able to make those shots too – practice.

After being handed a golf club aged just 15 months, Sam has been practising on everything he can get his hands on. Here he is when he was just 16 months old…

Is the incredible understanding of how an ice machine works even more impressive than the swing? Perhaps.

All this practice for Sam seems to be helping dad Greg stay on top of his game too…

Sam apparently dreams of playing at the 2034 PGA Championships – and before you go thinking Sam’s obsession is actually just the product of pushy parenting from a sporty family, there’s even footage of him practising alone in his room when he thinks no one is watching.

With drive – and a drive – like that, keep your eyes peeled for a Blewett touring the golf scene a few years down the line…