WATCH: Twitter baffled by Newcastle penalty decision

It’s hard to avoid controversy when it comes to penalties, but even by the standards of the spot kick, this incident at St James’ Park is bizarre.

Up against Burton Albion, Newcastle won a penalty with 29 minutes on the clock after a foul on Dwight Gayle.

29' - PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2017

Keith Stroud saw fit to point to the spot – nothing out of the ordinary so far.

Gayle is sent flying and this time Keith Stroud points to the spot. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2017

Matt Ritchie stepped up and slotted the spot-kick away, wheeling away to celebrate – but all was not well.

Referee Stroud appeared to notice an encroachment as the penalty was being taken, and looked to be asking for a retake, as is standard procedure.

The ref orders a retake after Ritchie converts. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2017

But no! In baffling scenes, Stroud awarded a free kick… in the other direction.

The referee has given Burton a free-kick inside the box and the penalty WON'T be retaken!! Incredible! #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2017

32' - Unbelievable scenes at St. James' Park. Referee Keith Stroud disallows Matt Ritchie's converted penalty and there won't be a retake. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2017

The FA website says that if encroachment is by an attacking player, which it appeared to be in the form of Dwight Gayle, AND a goal is scored, the penalty should be retaken.

The referee appears to be debating the rules with the fourth official. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2017

37' - The boos return around St. James' Park. The entire ground still baffled by the decision to disallow Ritchie's penalty. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2017

Newcastle won 1-0 after Ritchie legitimately broke the deadlock on 68 minutes, but the debate continues: what was the referee’s decision to award Albion a free kick all about?

Check it out for yourself.