WATCH: Twitter baffled by Newcastle penalty decision

It’s hard to avoid controversy when it comes to penalties, but even by the standards of the spot kick, this incident at St James’ Park is bizarre.

Up against Burton Albion, Newcastle won a penalty with 29 minutes on the clock after a foul on Dwight Gayle.

Keith Stroud saw fit to point to the spot – nothing out of the ordinary so far.

Matt Ritchie stepped up and slotted the spot-kick away, wheeling away to celebrate – but all was not well.

Referee Stroud appeared to notice an encroachment as the penalty was being taken, and looked to be asking for a retake, as is standard procedure.

But no! In baffling scenes, Stroud awarded a free kick… in the other direction.

The FA website says that if encroachment is by an attacking player, which it appeared to be in the form of Dwight Gayle, AND a goal is scored, the penalty should be retaken.

Newcastle won 1-0 after Ritchie legitimately broke the deadlock on 68 minutes, but the debate continues: what was the referee’s decision to award Albion a free kick all about?

Check it out for yourself.
