Watch Tim Tebow give this grandma an incredible shout out

A Florida high school student has surprised his grandmother with a personal video message from Tim Tebow.

Danny Terp, 17, a high school student, went down to the St Lucie baseball game against Tampa on Saturday specifically to see Tebow. He told his mother that if he saw the sports star, he’d ask him to send his grandmother a message.

“She’s been a huge fan of Tim Tebow ever since he started at (the University of Florida); my entire family supports the Gators,” said Danny.

Tebow is an ex-professional American Football player who transitioned to baseball in 2016. He now plays outfielder for the St Lucie Mets.

Shoutout to Tim for the shoutout to his biggest fan. Definitely made my Grandma's day. Biggest smile she's had since her stroke. @TimTebow 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9G2Y9JxJk0 — Danny Terp (@YungDaniel300) August 13, 2017

Luckily, Danny did see the sportsman at the game, and he obliged, sending a lovely message to 88-year-old Miss Margaret.

Miss Margaret suffered a stroke back in March, but is making a good recovery.

“She has been working very hard every day on physical therapy to return to her pre-stroke form,” says Danny.

“She was always in very great shape and extremely energetic for her age.”

Miss Margaret certainly reacts energetically when shown her personal video message from Tebow, whose birthday was on Monday.

In the heart-warming video, as the ex-Florida Gators player delivers his message, her smile widens and her eyes light up.

“What’s up Miss Margaret, it’s Tim Tebow. Hope you’re having a great day, God bless,” he says into the camera.

“She watched it a few more times on her iPad, and was pondering as to why he introduced himself, because ‘Of course I already know who he is’,” said Danny.

“She has asked for her iPad every day since then just so she can watch the video again.”

Now that’s how to surprise your grandmother. Take note.