Watch: Three Irish players catch the eye in Championship

Republic of Ireland fans will always be keeping an eye on the Championship, with a host of Irish players plying their trade in the division.

Yesterday's clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest saw two Irish players net goals and one claimed man-of-the-match.

Albert Adomah had given Villa a 1-0 lead going into half-time but shortly after the restart Irish forward Daryl Murphy got his name on the scoresheet.

Taking a pass with his back to goal, Murphy held off John Terry and international team-mate Glenn Whelan before gliding past James Chester to score.

The Waterford native has hit the ground running for Forest with yesterday's goal being his fifth of the season.

🤚 High five.



🌲 Daryl Murphy (5) now has the same amount of goals this season as Britt Assombalonga.



💰 Bargain. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/bwYhqZuS6l — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) September 23, 2017

But Murphy's equaliser was not enough as man-of-the-match Conor Hourihane ensured all three points went to Villa with a stunning free-kick.

Elsewhere, Leeds United continued their good form with a 3-2 win over Ipswich to put them top of the table, thanks to another Irish man putting in a man-of-the-match performance.

Centre back Conor Shaughnessy played a superb pass to unlock the Ipswich defence and set up the opening goal for Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

H/T: Balls.ie

In the other games, Cyrus Christie picked up a man-of-the-match award in Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw with Fulham. Darren Randolph started in goal for 'Boro.

Derby skipper Richard Keogh helped set up his team's equaliser in a draw with Birmingham City.

Wes Hoolahan and Callum O'Dowda both made appearances from the bench as Norwich and Bristol City played out a scoreless draw, while Aiden McGeady also came on as a substitute in Sunderland's 2-1 loss to Cardiff City.

Ex-Cork City star Sean Maguire continued his run in the Preston North End first team, but his side were held scoreless against Millwall. David Meyler also lined out for Hull as they drew with Reading.