Watch: This rugby scrum was so strong it knocked the goalposts over

A rugby team's scrum was so strong it crushed a set of goalposts with a barnstorming drive.

Hinckley RFC's forwards pushed the Luctonians pack back several metres over their try line on Saturday, flattening the sticks in the process, a video posted online shows.

After the home game, the East Midlands club said on Facebook: "the Hinckley scrum is known for its power, but this was something else ..."

The National League Two North outfit trailed 12-5 at the time, but went on to win 52 -12 after the game moved fields.

Club chairman John Tilley labelled it "one of the most bizarre incidents" to ever happen on a rugby pitch.

A full set of replacement posts could cost up to £7,000, he said.

Mr Tilley said: "I was initially disappointed we didn't score - and secondly I was getting a bit of rib for the cost.

"People started asking 'what shall we do?'. It was pretty obvious to me we had to move pitches!"

Mr Tilley added: "We were favourites going into the game but they came out firing so to drag it from 12-0 down to win 52-12 was very satisfying for everyone involved."

Hinckley 1XV sit joint-top of the league after their victory.