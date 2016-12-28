Watch this professional footballer two-foot tackle his own son while playing beach football

Two-footed tackles are all the rage right now.

Despite hearing endlessly from commentators how much “softer” football is than it used to be, there are vivid examples from this Premier League season of dangerous air-bound-two-footed-studs-up challenges – namely from Marcos Rojo and Sergio Aguero.

But now, diverting briefly from the Premier League, we’d like to present this clip of Atalanta forward Alejandro Gomez, playing football on the beach with his son. And getting a bit carried away.

We reckon that could be Gennaro Gattuso in disguise.

The 28-year-old Argentine, who plies his trade in Italy and has picked up four yellow cards alongside his four assists and three goals this season, called his son a “poor thing” in the caption.

Let’s hope that for Atalanta’s sake he’s got that all out of his system before the winter break is over…