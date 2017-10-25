Watch this fan’s adorable reaction to being handed a Canucks ice hockey stick
An ice hockey fan had his evening made by a generous gift from a player on Tuesday evening.
In a video shared by the Vancouver Canucks, a young fan of the Minnesota Wild is given a hockey stick by a player as he leaves the ice.
He knows only one word and it’s “stick”!— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2017
And it totally paid off!!! 🏒😱 pic.twitter.com/G0mD9Co7kp
To be fair, he made it clear to the players exactly what he wanted, saying “stick?” over and over until one of the players takes pity on him.
His face as the gift is given is priceless, and probably a decent consolation for the Wild missing out on a win to 6the Canucks.
Jake Virtanen scored the only goal of the game, sealing the 1-0 victory.
