Watch this chill teenager nutmeg unsuspecting passers-by on the street

At first glance, it might look like this 18-year-old is innocently standing on the pavement, reading a magazine.

But as you’ll soon realise, he’s simultaneously doing some pretty incredible nutmegs.

When youre busy reading @motdmag but you cant resist giving some panna's 😅😜⚽ #panna #nutmeg #football #futsal #london #motd #thesportbible #rldesignz #ldnmovements A post shared by Jamie Shawyer / LDN Movements (@ldnmovements) on May 2, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Yep, without even looking up or breaking a sweat, Jamie Shawyer effortlessly sends the ball through the legs of bemused passers-by.

And before you get all sceptical, no – the people walking past aren’t stooges. “They had no clue what was happening,” Jamie says. “Some of them noticed it go through and just had a laugh about it, but others were completely unaware.”

So happy that i can finally announce with you guys i have signed to @rebel.fc 😜 buzzing for the first game this Friday vs @slashfootballuk ! 👊🏻⚽ #jointherebellion #rebelfc #london #ldnmovements A post shared by Jamie Shawyer / LDN Movements (@ldnmovements) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Jamie started playing futsal four years ago for West London Futsal’s youth team. He now plays for the England futsal under 19 and under 23 squads, as well as playing football for Maidenhead United’s U18s and U21s.

And this is by no means the first time Jamie’s done such a stunt. He says: “Me and my friends like to nutmeg people walking by if we have a ball with us on the road.” Fair enough.

Maybe make sure you keep an eye on the ground next time you’re walking around west London, just in case you spot a ball zooming through your legs.