WATCH: "They had a 12th man today", says James McClean

James McClean was clearly unhappy with the referee when interviewed moments after the Republic of Ireland and Austria played out a draw at the Aviva.

The visitors scored first but, after Jon Walters equalised, it was the boys in green who looked more likely to claim a win.

Shane Duffy thought he had scored the winner after putting the ball in the back of the net but the referee instead awarded Austria a free-kick.

Very controversial moment as the referee disallows a goal after a header from off the line pic.twitter.com/tTDoNNR15k — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 11, 2017

The Derryman seemed aware that he could face potential action for speaking his mind, saying: "I know in this day and age you get fined.

But moments later he added: "They had a 12th man today. That’s all I’ll say on that. I’m really disappointed because we should have come away from that game with three points, but we didn’t."

James McClean on the performance of the referee: "You tell me. They had a 12th man today." pic.twitter.com/f0rpxyqkja — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 11, 2017

His view appeared to be shared by manager Martin O’Neill, who pointed out a number of what he saw as inconsistent decisions when he spoke after the game.

Despite the disappointment of not claiming all three points, Ireland remain on top of the table, with Serbia and Wales playing shortly after the Aviva game ended.

The lie of the land after Ireland's 1-1 draw with Austria #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/lUNhg0qJEW — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 11, 2017

In Group D's basement battle Georgia came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Moldova.

Radu Ginsari and Alexandru Dedov put the hosts 2-0 up at half-time but Georgia hit back through Image result for Giorgi Merebashvili and Valeri Kazaishvili to snatch a point.

In Group I Artem Besyedin secured a 2-1 win for Ukraine in Finland.

Yevhen Konoplyanka had put Ukraine ahead but Joel Pohjanpalo equalised, only for Besyedin to restore their lead three minutes later.