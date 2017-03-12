Watch these cyclists battle against 80km/h winds in Cape Town

The 2017 Cape Town Cycle Tour race has been cancelled as wind speeds of up to 80km/h made the course unsafe.

The 109km race takes place annually, with a spectacular route around the Cape Peninsula – starting from the city of Cape Town. However, after cyclists had to walk across the start line due to the severity of the wind, the race was called off.

To the 35,000 cyclists from around the world billed to take part, the cancellation will come as a blow, but looking at footage from the city, it seems to have been the right decision for safety.

Twitter has been awash with videos of people falling over and being blown backward by the gale.

All was not lost, though as the organisers turned it into an opportunity to do good.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour announced that all food and drink from the cancelled race would be donated to the victims of a fire in Hout Bay, which destroyed hundreds of homes and left over one thousand people homeless.
