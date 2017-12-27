Watch these amazing races unfold on a day of drama at the Leopardstown Festival

It was an afternoon full of drama on day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

Whiskey Sour won an "extraordinary" Future Champions Novice Hurdle when three leaders fell in the closing stages.

Favourite Mengli Khan was in front but dived through the wing, unseating Jack Kennedy and that left Patrick Mullins leading on Sharjah, with Paul Townend riding hard on Real Steel.

At the last both fell handing Whiskey Sour victory in the two-mile Grade One race.

All horses and jockeys, according to the BBC, were reported to be fine afterwards.

The other Grade ones also provided plenty of talking points, with the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase decided in the stewards room.

Heavy odds-on favourite ’Min’ had originally snuck home in first ahead of outsider ’Simply Ned’, but the result was then reversed due to interference by jockey Paul Townend.

Elsewhere Henry de Bromhead had his fourth winner of the festival as ’Trainwreck’ claimed the 2.25pm Handicap Hurdle and J.P. McManus collected the the Paddy Power Steeplechase with Donagh Meyler aboard Anibale Fly.

Jockey Donagh Meyler with owner J.P. McManus and Anibale Fly after winning the Paddy Power Steeplechase (Grade B) on day 2 of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown in Dublin. Picture: Barry Cregg/Sportsfile

