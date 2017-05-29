Watch the symbolic moment Francesco Totti gave his armband to Roma's youngest captain

After an incredible 25 years playing for Roma, Francesco Totti’s time at the club is over.

The Roma legend joined the club in 1989.

A 3-2 win against Genoa saw the Rome side finish four points behind Serie A champions Juventus, and after the game Totti said an emotional goodbye to the fans he has played in front of for a quarter of a century. It’s fair to say there were some tears inside the Stadio Olimpico.

"He wanted to emulate Giuseppe Giannini, The Prince. He didn't just emulate him he became The King."



Francesco Totti: A legend departs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/QNAp9BOLUu — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2017

Totti was a 54th-minute substitute in Roma’s final league game of the season, making his 786th appearance for the club. The 40-year-old joined Roma’s youth set-up in 1989, and won the Serie A title once in the 2000/01 season. Totti is nine times a league runner-up with Roma, but said: “Winning one league title at Roma to me is worth winning 10 at Juventus or Real Madrid.” Totti scored just three goals this season, but managed 307 in all competitions for the only club he ever played for.

And in a particularly symbolic moment, Totti handed his captain’s armband over to Roma’s youngest captain in the youth academy after the game. Mattia Almaviva was born in 2006, the year Totti won the World Cup with Italy, and was the recipient of a very precious memento.

Could he become the next Roma legend?