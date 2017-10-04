Watch: The stunning own goal scored by the PSNI team in the North

PSNI FC, the football team associated with the police service in the North, had a big League Cup clash to look forward last night.

Taking on Premiership side Cliftonville, there were hopes of an upset. But it all went terribly wrong.

Trailing 4-0, captain Scott McCrory rushed back to collect the ball from near the corner flag. He's attempted clearance resulted in an own goal that needs to be seen to be believed.

Oh dear. And yes, that is the Hawaii Five-0 theme playing in the background.

Cliftonville ended up winning 7-0 on a disappointing night for PSNI and McCrory.

Great finish though…