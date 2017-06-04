Watch the runners taking part in the Cork City Marathon

Update 11.48am: Chris Mocko has won the Cork City Marathon.

Update 11.19am: After leading from the off Alan O'Shea is now under pressure and has been overtaken by San Francisco Chris Mocko at Mile 21.

Chris now comfortably takes the lead.

No change to in the female lead - Jill Hodgins still comfortably leads the female pack at the 18 mile mark.

Update 10.47am: Alan O'Shea has been leading the full marathon since the off and is now 1 minute clear of San Francisco's Chris Mocko.

At mile 10 he recorded a time of 54:41.

1 min off the two leaders is Gary O'Hanlon and David Mansfield both form Clonliffe Harriers.

Eoin Surge from the UK who has recently joined the leading pack. Eoin is shoulder to shoulder with Paul Stephenson and slightly further back are Ravis Zakis (West Waterford A.C and Latvia), Colin Merritt, and Diego Vangegas (North Brooklyn Runners).

Comfortably leading the ladies, 3 minutes clear is Jill Hodgins.

Earlier: The Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon is upon us and marks the first time the event has taken place on a Sunday.

Watch the runners heading off from the start line.