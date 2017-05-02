Watch the moment a kangaroo decides to join in a horse race

Race horses taking part in the Hunter Jaguar Land Rover Benchmark 55 Handicap at Cessnock racecourse in Australia recently had some unexpected opposition.

Not only did they have to try to beat each other, they also had to take on a passing kangaroo.

Kangaroos can reach speeds of up to 70kph so this fellow clearly felt he could give the thoroughbreds a run for their money.

He joined in the race as the horses turned on to the home straight and ran along the rails as horses thundered past him.

Several of the jockeys turned to see if the kangaroo was safe but he soon decided that racing wasn’t for him and bounded across the track and out of sight.

Maybe stick to gentle hopping in the future Skippy.