Watch the amazing Bristol City celebrations after they knock Utd out

Bristol City sent holders Manchester United crashing out of the Carabao Cup after Korey Smith’s stoppage-time strike secured a stunning 2-1 victory.

The Championship promotion challengers joined Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the last four as Smith’s winner rocked a star-studded United side.

Joe Bryan gave City a 51st-minute lead but Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalised shortly afterwards. Then just when extra-time beckoned, Smith was set free by Matty Taylor and delivered the goods.

After Smith’s stoppage time goal, you can guess that the home fans were in raptures.

Even the ball boy was included.

The ball boy’s reaction after Bristol City score a last minute winner against Man Utd. This is what Football is all about. 👏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/kRbgdrv71B — The Away Fans Videos (@TheAwayFansVids) December 20, 2017

Brilliant.

Now all they need to do to get to the final is beat Manchester City.

Draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals:

Chelsea v Arsenal

Manchester City v Bristol City

Ties to be played over two legs in the weeks commencing January 8 and January 22.

