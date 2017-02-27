WATCH: Templeogue star produces two stunning dunks in Men's Super League match

It was a clash of top versus bottom in the Men's Super League at the weekend, with League leaders Templeogue welcoming Radisson Blu UL Eagles to the Oblate Hall on Saturday evening.

Templeogue ran out comfortable winners in the end, beating the visitors by 86 to 59.

Lorcan Murphy was central to Templeogue's victory - scoring 12 of their points, including these two dunks.


The second one is particularly awesome - lovely stuff.
