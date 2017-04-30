WATCH: Ted Walsh surpasses himself when asked about the Kardashians

Racing trainer and commentator Ted Walsh has added another classic to his list of quotable lines.

Walsh already pops up in ‘Best sporting quotes’ lists on the internet thanks to his immortal line, “This is really a lovely horse. I once rode her mother”.

And yesterday he produced another that will live long in the memory.

Walsh was answering viewers’ questions during RTÉ’s coverage of the Punchestown festival when he was asked who was his favourite Kardashian.

“I never ate a Kardashian!”

His response, which seems to suggest he thinks a Kardashian is a type of Chinese food, went down a treat with viewers.

Never change Ted.
By Grainne McGuinness

