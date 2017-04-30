WATCH: Ted Walsh surpasses himself when asked about the Kardashians

Racing trainer and commentator Ted Walsh has added another classic to his list of quotable lines.

Walsh already pops up in ‘Best sporting quotes’ lists on the internet thanks to his immortal line, “This is really a lovely horse. I once rode her mother”.

And yesterday he produced another that will live long in the memory.

Walsh was answering viewers’ questions during RTÉ’s coverage of the Punchestown festival when he was asked who was his favourite Kardashian.

#AskTed produced the question of Ted Walsh's favourite Kardashian? He has never eaten one. pic.twitter.com/19kZd7OK9T — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 29, 2017

“I never ate a Kardashian!”

His response, which seems to suggest he thinks a Kardashian is a type of Chinese food, went down a treat with viewers.

Made my afternoon when I heard..what's your favourite Kardashains? Reply: I've never eaten one! #tedwalsh class https://t.co/bCuCASMjDf — Nuala Moore (@numoorepain) April 29, 2017

Between this and "I rode her mother" Ted Walsh is a joy to watch 😂 https://t.co/tIF1icxSm5 — eoin o kelly (@eoinokelly) April 30, 2017

Never change Ted.