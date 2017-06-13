Watch: Teammates go wild as England U21 player nutmegged by Polish child

A Polish child has had a moment won’t be forgetting in a hurry, after he was filmed nutmegging an English professional football player.

England U21 goalkeeper Angus Gunn was the man on the receiving end of the youngster’s skill – and his teammates don’t look like they’re going to let him forget it any time soon.

Gunn, 21, recently signed a season-long loan deal with Norwich City from Manchester City.

It’s fair to say the Championship club will be hoping he keeps the gap between his legs a little better protected whilst at Carrow Road.

Delighted to sign for @NorwichCityFC on loan 🔰 looking forward to running out at Carrow Road #OTBC #dreamcometrue — Angus Gunn (@AngusGunn01) June 6, 2017

The England U21s are in Poland preparing for the European Championships, where they will be hoping to emulate the success of World Cup winners the U20s.

Their opening Group A game is on Friday against Sweden.