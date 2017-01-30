WATCH: Take a virtual tour of the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The team behind the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh have released a short video giving viewers a virtual tour of the inside of the new stadium when it is completed.

The clip takes us into areas which are normally off limits to fans, such as the players' gym and dressing rooms, before we experience running out onto the pitch from the tunnel.

We then get a view of the North and South stands, before venturing into the premium level where we get a first sighting of the concourse and dining area there.

The video then gives us a view of the pitch that will cost €6,500 for 10-years for the 2,000 premium level members.

This is where they will be able to see all of Cork's provincial championship games, national league, All-Ireland series and club games.

The footage then finishes up by showing off the private dining facilities and 1,500 square metres of conference and meeting rooms available within the venue.