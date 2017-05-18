Watch: Swiss footballer scores a truly outrageous own goal

A footballer in the Swiss lower leagues has scored truly an absolute beauty of an own goal.

Defender Adrien Gulfo put the ball in the back of the net in the kind of way Dennis Bergkamp, Matt Le Tissier and Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be proud of – if it was into the opposition’s goal that is…

The flick up into the air and then the bicycle kick to finish – it’s truly remarkable.

Playing for Swiss side Pully Football, poor Gulfo made the unfortunately spectacular finish in a cup game against FC Renens – with his team already trailing 2-1.

Incredibly though there was a happy ending for Gulfo. True to their name Pully pulled the score back – sorry that had to be done – taking it to 3-3 before winning 4-3 on penalties. Sensational stuff.