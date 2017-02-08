WATCH: Spurs star is a BIG fan of secret handshakes

Heung-Min Son appears to have a different handshake for nearly every teammate at his club.

Last week, a teacher in the US was praised for having a separate handshake for every pupil, but it looks like the Spurs winger could give him a run for his money.

When Tottenham beat Middlesbrough at the weekend, Son showcased at least five different versions at the final whistle.

Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Kyle Walker all shared individualised greetings with the Korean winger.

Kane and Son even showed off how they manage their handshake based on available space, producing a modified version when they squashed in for a post-match interview.

Impressive stuff.