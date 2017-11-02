Watch: Soccer teams pitch together when injured goalkeeper gets stuck in the mud

Rivalry was pushed to way side during this soccer game once an ambulace got stuck carrying an injured goalkeeper.

Kentstown Rovers took on Enfield Celtic at the weekend and won but in the most unusual fashion.

When Enfield goalkeeper Paddy Haslam became injured and required medical attention both teams had to put their differences aside and pull together to assist the ambulance which became stuck in the mud on arrival.

The video, which was originally posted to Facebook has thousands of views and has even made an appearance on Soccer AM.