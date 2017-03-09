WATCH: Ruby Walsh vs Twitter troll - we know who our money is on

While the fame and rewards are probably worth it, there is no doubt that professional sportspeople take a lot of stick online.

Social media is filled with keyboard warriors throwing out criticism, abuse and spurious accusations from behind a cloak of anonymity.

Ahead of next week’s Cheltenham Festival, champion jockey Ruby Walsh has teamed up with bookmaker Paddy Power to give us this highly entertaining spoof of him confronting one of his trolls.

While scrolling through Twitter, Walsh notices that one particularly vocal critic has conveniently revealed his address at which point Walsh suggests “Come on, we’ll go and see him. He’ll s**t himself.”

Upon meeting Ben “The Egg” the 52-time Cheltenham winner invites him along for a drive, suggesting it’ll be “a bit of craic”.

Once they arrive at their destination, the Kildare man and Ben jump into the back of the pick-up with Paddy being told to get it up to 40mph – a racehorse’s top speed.

When they hit 40mph Walsh says: “You’ve been accusing me of jumping off horses, go on have a little jump. You’ve accused me of being paid so I’ll pay ya!”

A panicked and apologetic Ben replies: “No, I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I’ll never tweet you again”.

Kudos to Walsh, he’s not half-bad at acting. His believability makes this a damn sight funnier than a lot of ‘viral’ marketing clips.

And any punters still bitter about Annie Power’s infamous fall in 2015 - watch until the very end. It’s worth it.