WATCH: Ruby Walsh on Yorkhill - I think he'll win the JLT

Cheltenham day two was disappointing for Ruby Walsh, with hot favourite Douvan coming just 7th in the Champion Chase.

Irish Examiner columnist Walsh will be hoping for more on Thursday starting with Yorkhill and the JLT Novices' Chase.

Douvan ridden by Ruby Walsh (centre) in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Speaking to Irish Examiner Racing Correspondent Tommy Lyons, Walsh says it'll be up to himself to mentally keep the horse under wraps.

"I think Yorkhill is a tremendously talented horse. He's the only horse to have beaten Yanworth over hurdles.

"I've been happy with his jumping."

Walsh is confident going into tomorrow's opening race.

"I think he's a Gold Cup horse and I think he'll win the JLT."

Walsh also spoke about Un De Sceaux in the Ryanair Chase and said he feels he is overpriced at 7-2.

You can watch the full interview below: