WATCH: Rowing World Cup champions arrive at Cork Airport

Ireland’s gold and bronze medal rowers flew into Cork Airport today.

 

 

Cork gold medal winners Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan and bronze medal winners Gary and Paul O’Donovan were greeted by fans at the airport, as were the rest of the Rowing Ireland team and coaches.

 

Shane and Mark are the reigning European champions, and it is their fourth gold medal win of the season.

 

