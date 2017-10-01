Watch: Rory McIlroy makes little boy's day at British Masters
Rory McIlroy has made this little boy's day.
The 28-year-old golfer, now playing at the British Masters, gifted little Henry his ball after potting the 15th hole at Close House golf club in Newcastle yesterday.
Henry's face says it all.
@McIlroyRory giving Henry his ball leaving the 15th @CloseHouseGolf #BritishMasters - made our day!!!! pic.twitter.com/pSL499Nuug— Chris (@Chrell83) September 30, 2017
