Watch: Rory McIlroy makes little boy's day at British Masters

Rory McIlroy makes little boy's day at British Masters

Rory McIlroy has made this little boy's day.

The 28-year-old golfer, now playing at the British Masters, gifted little Henry his ball after potting the 15th hole at Close House golf club in Newcastle yesterday.

Henry's face says it all.

