Watch Ronnie O’Sullivan casually shoot a rapid 147 maximum break

Ronnie O’Sullivan was in the mood to thrill at a Snooker Legends exhibition at the weekend, writes Stephen Barry.

The Rocket appeared to deliberately turn down a chance of a maximum break at the World Championship a fortnight ago, although his 146 was still the tournament’s highest break.

He has been a vocal opponent of the declining bonuses paid out for 147s, but he made sure to get the 15 reds and blacks needed this time, before clearing the colours to complete a stunning maximum in six minutes and 38 seconds.

The Lincolnshire Echo report that the five-time World Champion made seven century breaks in nine frames, and scored breaks of 91 and 75 in the other two for good measure.

O’Sullivan holds the world record for the fastest competitive century, achieved in a whirlwind five minutes and 20 seconds at the 1997 World Championship.

He’s not called the Rocket for no reason, you know.

