WATCH: Robbie Brady's first goal for Burnley is a beauty

Ireland's Euro 2016 star Robbie Brady finally returned to the Premier League with a January move to Burnley.

This afternoon against Chelsea, the winger showed fans why Burnley paid a club record fee for his services with a beautiful free-kick.

hprolic: Robbie Brady free kick. NBC Sports Netw… Premier League Soccer: Burnley vs. Chelsea https://t.co/LmHz5NjsKp pic.twitter.com/KFkPcyFunF — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 12, 2017

A peach of a goal from the Irish man on his home debut.

That goal levelled the score at 1-1 after Pedro had given Chelsea the lead.

Irish fans, and manager Martin O'Niell, will be thrilled to see the Burnley new-boy scoring goals in the Premier League again.