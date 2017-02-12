WATCH: Robbie Brady's first goal for Burnley is a beauty

Ireland's Euro 2016 star Robbie Brady finally returned to the Premier League with a January move to Burnley.

This afternoon against Chelsea, the winger showed fans why Burnley paid a club record fee for his services with a beautiful free-kick.

A peach of a goal from the Irish man on his home debut.

That goal levelled the score at 1-1 after Pedro had given Chelsea the lead.

Irish fans, and manager Martin O'Niell, will be thrilled to see the Burnley new-boy scoring goals in the Premier League again.
By Steve Neville

