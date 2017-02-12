WATCH: Robbie Brady's first goal for Burnley is a beauty
Ireland's Euro 2016 star Robbie Brady finally returned to the Premier League with a January move to Burnley.
This afternoon against Chelsea, the winger showed fans why Burnley paid a club record fee for his services with a beautiful free-kick.
hprolic: Robbie Brady free kick. NBC Sports Netw… Premier League Soccer: Burnley vs. Chelsea https://t.co/LmHz5NjsKp pic.twitter.com/KFkPcyFunF— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 12, 2017
A peach of a goal from the Irish man on his home debut.
That goal levelled the score at 1-1 after Pedro had given Chelsea the lead.
Irish fans, and manager Martin O'Niell, will be thrilled to see the Burnley new-boy scoring goals in the Premier League again.
